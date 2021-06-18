Ahmed Jalal

Real Estate Landing Page 👇

Ahmed Jalal
Ahmed Jalal
  • Save
Real Estate Landing Page 👇 ui clean ui clean website minimal design website uiux landingpage home rent landing page webdesign property website property home rent house rent branding real estate realestate
Download color palette

Hi guys!👋
This is my Exploration for Real Estate Landing Page.

Here is my new exploration about Real Estate Landing Page, where helps people to find a home easily.

Press "L" if you like it.
✉️ Have a project idea? I am available for new projects: ahmedjalal.ux.ui@gmail.com

I will provide a quick analysis and a free proposal for it. Don’t worry, it is secure and confidential.

🌎 Follow us.
https://dribbble.com/ahmedjalal.
https://www.instagram.com/mdjalal.ahmed2000/
https://www.behance.net/ahmedjalal4efa

Ahmed Jalal
Ahmed Jalal

More by Ahmed Jalal

View profile
    • Like