Drawn To: Juneteenth

Drawn To: Juneteenth motion graphics illustration
All right! All right, all right!!!!… fam! I teamed up with @cartoonnetworkofficial to join the journey and take part in this amazing project! what's it's about? well, it is about a mini-show named Drawn To, it's cool not only because it is from CN but because it focuses on telling amazing stories from amazing people, kids, and adults. My role was to make the illustrations for the titles, 🌟 the wizard behind the animations was @freakinbrian I love to see flawless results, moves, and sound design; shout-out to Diara Bradley for inoperable production and all the team at @warnermedia and @cartoonnetworkofficial 😎🙌🏿

Posted on Jun 18, 2021
