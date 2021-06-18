Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Manjurul islam

Wordmark Logo Design - Big Foot

Manjurul islam
Manjurul islam
  • Save
Wordmark Logo Design - Big Foot modern minimal company tech business logo lettering font text letter ui illustration icon flat graphic design design branding
Download color palette

Thanks for watching. Don’t forget to drop your valuable feedback.

I offer pixel-perfect logo and brand identity design at a reasonable price. Feel free to say hello:)
Email: manjurul75.gd@gmail.com
------------------------------------------------

Follow me and stay connected.
Behance
Instagram
Linkedin

Manjurul islam
Manjurul islam

More by Manjurul islam

View profile
    • Like