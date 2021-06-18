Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Balkan Brothers

BB Agency - Hiring - Social Media Manager

full time remote b2b saas product design web design social media marketing social media management
We’re looking for a tech-savvy social media manager to join our small digital agency, and become the voice of BB Agency. We’re looking for a person that is passionate about writing and can help us speak in our distinctive voice across all our marketing platforms that include: Linkedin, Medium, Dribbble, Instagram, Twitter, etc.

We are searching for a person that aligns with our core values, has great interpersonal and communication skills, and is independent enough to help us define new strategies and processes.

- Full-time
- Remote
- Located in Europe
- Native or professional English
- 2 years of experience

Apply for the position HERE

All the best,
BB Agency

Digital agency helping SaaS brands build amazing websites
