Lumi Desktop Redesign

Lumi Desktop Redesign ui ux desktop minimal clean lumi responsive web
A shot of the desktop version of the Lumi redesign. We wanted to have a fullscreen lifestyle-focused desktop experience and a focused mobile experience.

Posted on Jun 7, 2014
