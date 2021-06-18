Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Ace Industrial Academy icon ux ui logo design mark logodesign identity typography minimal branding illustration vector logo colors modern design
It was fun to redesign the official logo mark of Ace Industrial Academy. For the revamped design, we took inspiration from the parent company "AcePLP" and created a new design draft. We added a fresh new feel to the design and made sure that the colors, shape, and typography have a strong relation to the parent company logo.

__________________________

Press “L” to show some ❤️

Are you looking for a logo for your business?
I’d be happy to hear your story! Feel free to reach out!

studio@fullstop360.com | www.fullstop360.com

Logo, Branding, and Website Portfolio.
