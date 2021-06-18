It was fun to redesign the official logo mark of Ace Industrial Academy. For the revamped design, we took inspiration from the parent company "AcePLP" and created a new design draft. We added a fresh new feel to the design and made sure that the colors, shape, and typography have a strong relation to the parent company logo.

__________________________

Press “L” to show some ❤️

Are you looking for a logo for your business?

I’d be happy to hear your story! Feel free to reach out!

studio@fullstop360.com | www.fullstop360.com