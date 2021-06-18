Zagusto Inspiring Tastes

Another modern, fresh, and standout logo for a Food and Beverage distribution company. We had already worked with the client and had a fair idea of their likes and dislikes. Coffee's one of the main products of the brand but we didn't use any coffee bean or something but depicted the real essence through color and overall impressive look. The brand initial Z with a crown on top represents that the brand is dope and high-end.

