FullStop

Zagusto Inspiring Tastes

FullStop
FullStop
Hire Me
  • Save
Zagusto Inspiring Tastes icon ui ux mark logodesign identity typography minimal logo branding colors illustration vector modern design
Download color palette

Another modern, fresh, and standout logo for a Food and Beverage distribution company. We had already worked with the client and had a fair idea of their likes and dislikes. Coffee's one of the main products of the brand but we didn't use any coffee bean or something but depicted the real essence through color and overall impressive look. The brand initial Z with a crown on top represents that the brand is dope and high-end.

__________________________

Press “L” to show some ❤️

Are you looking for a logo for your business?
I’d be happy to hear your story! Feel free to reach out!

studio@fullstop360.com | www.fullstop360.com

FullStop
FullStop
Logo, Branding, and Website Portfolio.
Hire Me

More by FullStop

View profile
    • Like