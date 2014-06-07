Spirit Watecolor Sketch Wallart/Poster

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Sketch of 'Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron' drawn by me.
I have digitally enhanced the artwork with a colorful watercolor effect.
Great for those of you who like to have motivational wall art around their house or office.
http://customwebdesignseo.com/product/stay-untamed-spirit-poster/
The download includes a 300 DPI high resolution print-quality .JPG image of the original artwork signed by me. Purchased image will not have a watermark.
If you want this poster design printed & shipped to you, please let me know in comments below.