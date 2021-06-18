Krisna

Black Pink UI Mobile Music App

Krisna
Krisna
  • Save
Black Pink UI Mobile Music App ux ui ux ui designer mobile ui music ui ux design ui design uiux music app mobile music ui music graphic design
Download color palette

Hi Folk
Music App UI Design here

Hope you like it and feel free to leave comments and feedback. Thanks! 🙂
Have a project idea? I'm available for a freelance project

Contact
Email: krisnakrisna0205@gmail.com

Krisna
Krisna

More by Krisna

View profile
    • Like