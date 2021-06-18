Project Management Dashboard - desktop view

Hey everyone, today we would like to share our desktop version of the project management platform. The main goal was to make project planning, resource allocation and scheduling as easy as it’s possible! Quick overview of all tasks in a pair with a calendar helps to check that the project is progressing and tasks are being carried out in a timely manner. Bright and thoughtful design can increase your productivity and help you to stay on top of each project. Happy Friday!

