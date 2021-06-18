Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Aleksandar Savic

Loss of relationship

Aleksandar Savic
Aleksandar Savic
Hire Me
  • Save
Loss of relationship video chat icon message branding illustration 2d vector web ui ux interface statistic data relationship connection peoples avatars
Download color palette

Loss of relationship Illustration for OrderEZ A new set of illustrations done with OrderEZ - an ordering platform on a mission to replace the existing chaotic methods of ordering with a better solution for suppliers and outlets.

E6c0dbe56f8990235bb070adc18dfb06
Rebound of
Race to the bottom pricing
By Aleksandar Savic
Aleksandar Savic
Aleksandar Savic
Designer / Illustrator Runner 🏃🏼‍♂️ Cyclist 🚴🏼‍♂️
Hire Me

More by Aleksandar Savic

View profile
    • Like