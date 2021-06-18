Clickable Design
Clickable Agency

Swift — Electric Scooters Landing Page

Clickable Design
Clickable Agency
Clickable Design for Clickable Agency
Hire Us
  • Save
Swift — Electric Scooters Landing Page hero landing page fresh character modeling 3d rental electric scooter uiux trend design web landing ux ui
Swift — Electric Scooters Landing Page hero landing page fresh character modeling 3d rental electric scooter uiux trend design web landing ux ui
Download color palette
  1. shot–1.png
  2. shot–2.png

👋 Happy Friday,

We made a fresh and modern layout for the electric scooters rental landing page. We also created a catchy 3D character for this project.

What do you think, guys?

If you want to see more of our works, check our Instagram or website.

Clickable Agency
Clickable Agency
Creative solutions for your business. Got a project?✉️
Hire Us

More by Clickable Agency

View profile
    • Like