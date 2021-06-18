Swift — Electric Scooters Landing Page

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
👋 Happy Friday,
We made a fresh and modern layout for the electric scooters rental landing page. We also created a catchy 3D character for this project.
What do you think, guys?
If you want to see more of our works, check our Instagram or website.