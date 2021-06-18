Chetna Spine And Oral Clinic Logo Design

CG Branding Solutions

This was a project for a Doctor Couple. One is a doctor for oral care and the other is specialist of spine care. When they tied a knot they wanted to get a clinic of their own and that's when they approached me to do their branding.

Clients just loved the Brand Identity and that is what matters the most to me as a brand developer.

