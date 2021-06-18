Chetna Spine And Oral Clinic Logo Design

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This was a project for a Doctor Couple. One is a doctor for oral care and the other is specialist of spine care. When they tied a knot they wanted to get a clinic of their own and that's when they approached me to do their branding.
Clients just loved the Brand Identity and that is what matters the most to me as a brand developer.