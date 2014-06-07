ACC - Revision

Tory Breakfast

I recently saw the new ACC logo, man, my eyes hurt by all those mismatching angles, I decided to do a little mockup of something I found a bit more appealing to the eye while also still being the "update" the ACC really deserves, while also giving a much more Sports look, compared to the Credit Card one they had. Thoughts?

Jun 7, 2014
