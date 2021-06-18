Radek Blonski

Skateboarding Day 2021

Radek Blonski
Radek Blonski
  • Save
Skateboarding Day 2021 golfball golf cartoon character sk8 skateboardingday skateboarding poster illustration
Download color palette

Poster made for GSD 2021 in Poznan, Poland.

Radek Blonski
Radek Blonski

More by Radek Blonski

View profile
    • Like