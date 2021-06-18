Roberth Coman

8. Theater mode • DAU Cinema • Concept

Roberth Coman
Roberth Coman
  • Save
8. Theater mode • DAU Cinema • Concept experience streaming black movie dark ux web design web ui design
Download color palette

After selecting a door, the member starts consuming the content. Basic information is easily accessible and tabs at the top right corner give more detail about the current scene.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 18, 2021
Roberth Coman
Roberth Coman

More by Roberth Coman

View profile
    • Like