Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Denisa Marinescu

myO app

Denisa Marinescu
Denisa Marinescu
  • Save
myO app status task article company journey onboarding ux app clean design ui
Download color palette

This is an application that game-ifies the experience of onboarding to a new company. The key to the design was to offer a clear structure of the information a new joiner was offered to read about their new company and give a clear overview of tasks they need to accomplish, events they can participate into as well as their progress during onboarding.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 18, 2021
Denisa Marinescu
Denisa Marinescu

More by Denisa Marinescu

View profile
    • Like