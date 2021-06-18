Timothy Hunt

Little People, BIG DREAMS – Andy Warhol book

Little People, BIG DREAMS – Andy Warhol book kids book minimal flat bold illustration
Little People, BIG DREAMS – Andy Warhol. Written by Maria Isabel Sánchez Vegara, illustrated by myself.

Available to buy in bookshops and online

Posted on Jun 18, 2021
