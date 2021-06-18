AJ Hashmat

Brand identity design for AJ Studio

AJ Hashmat
AJ Hashmat
  • Save
Brand identity design for AJ Studio graphic design illustration design brand designer identity designer logo logo design branding identity design brand identity brand design
Download color palette

For a while, I wanted to develop my own personal brand to establish a sense of recognition and understanding of types of services I provide. After multiple revisions, I was finally happy with this symbol that will represent my professional work.

AJ Hashmat
AJ Hashmat

More by AJ Hashmat

View profile
    • Like