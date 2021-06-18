Beautiful app icon for Detail

David Notté
Beautiful Detail icon from Jord who joined Detail as a brand designer. 🎉 Detail turns your phone into the best camera for live video and streaming.

Detail gives creators a toolkit with superpowers to produce better video. It’s a really cool tool and you should totally sign up for an invite here, and follow us on Twitter.

