Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Christopher Gaspar Msigwa

The way music cover art

Christopher Gaspar Msigwa
Christopher Gaspar Msigwa
  • Save
The way music cover art branding music illustration design cover arts album covers typography music cover art
Download color palette

This was a music cover art prototype 3, for the song named 'The way' which was sang by a Tanzanian musician named Mac.B, the song is about the various difficult decisions that the author passes through in his journey through life.
This was the prototype that got accepted to be featured in all the official announcements of the song including being featured in it's visual audio spectrum which was posted on youtube.

Christopher Gaspar Msigwa
Christopher Gaspar Msigwa

More by Christopher Gaspar Msigwa

View profile
    • Like