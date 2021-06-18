Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
City Player

City Player audio player vue.js audio player radio player
City Player is a online radio player on any devices based Vue.JS

- 4 online radio stations presents
- Any number of radio stations & covers in vue.cityplayer.js
- Vue.js based WebApp
- 100% Responsive Design
- Flexbox
- SVG icons
- Google Fonts
- jQuery, VueJS
- Animations

Posted on Jun 18, 2021
