Today we are presenting an attractive Mobile app UIUX design for a Car wash Services. 🚗

First, users need to simply register, then they can select the location using GPS & Map and the package for which they want to opt. They can place the order for a car wash.

Moreover, users can check the status update whether the Car Washing Company has received their order or not.

With the application feature, the user can look at the Car condition through Images after the car wash services done by the company.

