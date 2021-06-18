[Education, Dashboard, App] Online app for teachers and tutors.

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
TeachMe - is an online app for teachers, coaches, and tutors. In this dashboard, we collect all needed information in one window.
On the page you can see how many clients you have, how many hours you teach, messages, and the calendar of upcoming sessions.
The list of notifications, blogs, and news will help to stay in touch with other teachers and students. Also, different graphic with statistics about your income, total hours, and most busy days that helps you to manage your work and increase productivity.