Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Codebridge Technology, Inc.

[Education, Dashboard, App] Online app for teachers and tutors.

Codebridge Technology, Inc.
Codebridge Technology, Inc.
Hire Me
  • Save
[Education, Dashboard, App] Online app for teachers and tutors. figma app design ux ui prototype
Download color palette

TeachMe - is an online app for teachers, coaches, and tutors. In this dashboard, we collect all needed information in one window.

On the page you can see how many clients you have, how many hours you teach, messages, and the calendar of upcoming sessions.

The list of notifications, blogs, and news will help to stay in touch with other teachers and students. Also, different graphic with statistics about your income, total hours, and most busy days that helps you to manage your work and increase productivity.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 18, 2021
Codebridge Technology, Inc.
Codebridge Technology, Inc.
Crafting your success
Hire Me

More by Codebridge Technology, Inc.

View profile
    • Like