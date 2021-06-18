Geometric Terrain No 3

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Geometric Terrain Series:
This series I wanted to focus on simple geometric shapes using gouache paints and this is one of the sketches I made on my Ipad in Procreate...but liked it so much thought I would share this too.
Available as a printable download in my Etsy Shop:
https://www.etsy.com/uk/shop/AmyLouiseBakerArt
Once purchased you receive a digital file that you can print at home / the office, your local print store or with an online printing services! Your order will include 4 digital files in A4, A3, Letter and 11 x 14 sizes