Geometric Terrain No 2

Geometric Terrain No 2 yin and yang
Geometric Terrain Series:

This series I wanted to focus on simple geometric shapes using gouache paints and this is one of the sketches I made on my Ipad in Procreate...but liked it so much thought I would share this too.

Available as a printable download in my Etsy Shop:

https://www.etsy.com/uk/shop/AmyLouiseBakerArt

Once purchased you receive a digital file that you can print at home / the office, your local print store or with an online printing services! Your order will include 4 digital files in A4, A3, Letter and 11 x 14 sizes

Posted on Jun 18, 2021
