Ricardo Pirroni

Ice Cream Monster

Ricardo Pirroni
Ricardo Pirroni
  • Save
Ice Cream Monster logo vector typography illustration artwork design branding
Download color palette

An fun ice-cream loving monster for Comic Age Clothing.
Shirts available here: https://amzn.to/3iOUjVC

View all tags
Posted on Jun 18, 2021
Ricardo Pirroni
Ricardo Pirroni

More by Ricardo Pirroni

View profile
    • Like