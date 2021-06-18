Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Victoria Sivakova

Di

Victoria Sivakova
Victoria Sivakova
  • Save
Di art work vector ui graphic design design girl art illustration character design adobe illustrator drawing portrait
Download color palette

Hey guys! 🖐🏻
I'm happy to show you my new illustration.
If you like it and want to support me, please press L 💙
Thanks for watching!

Victoria Sivakova
Victoria Sivakova

More by Victoria Sivakova

View profile
    • Like