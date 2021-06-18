Healthcare Website Design

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hello Everyone,
Here we're sharing with you the concept of the Healthcare site. The primary feature is to showcase the expertise of a doctor on their specific expertise.
We've used the BLUE color as a primary color as it denotes the most universally recognized code in the healthcare. Throughout the design, we've maintained a minimal and clean approach. We've approached the animation of it to enhance the design.
What do you think?
