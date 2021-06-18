Intorque

Healthcare Website Design

Hello Everyone,

Here we're sharing with you the concept of the Healthcare site. The primary feature is to showcase the expertise of a doctor on their specific expertise.
We've used the BLUE color as a primary color as it denotes the most universally recognized code in the healthcare. Throughout the design, we've maintained a minimal and clean approach. We've approached the animation of it to enhance the design.
Posted on Jun 18, 2021
