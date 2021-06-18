LePunktNoir

Festina Lente

I was inspired after reading Mr. Penumbra’s 24 Hour Bookstore and went on a hiatus researching Aldus Manutius. "Festina Lente" or "Make haste slowly", was his official motto with an anchor and dolphin as his mark.

Posted on Jun 18, 2021
