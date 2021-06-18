Muhammad Bilal

Mykel Backdrop 2021

Muhammad Bilal
Muhammad Bilal
  • Save
Mykel Backdrop 2021 3d branding graphic design
Mykel Backdrop 2021 3d branding graphic design
Download color palette
  1. MYKEL 2021 BD .jpg
  2. BD FORMAT.jpg

Hey Dribble Audience!

I am very delighted to show you my recent work shot.
I have Designed this Graduation Backdrop for a US Client. It's a custom design which created according to customer instruction.

Feel free to leave valuable feedback and press (L)

View all tags
Posted on Jun 18, 2021
Muhammad Bilal
Muhammad Bilal
Like