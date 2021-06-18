Mariia Adamova

011 Daily UI - Flash Message

011 Daily UI - Flash Message minimalism right error flash message web ui design dailyuichallenge dailyui
Daily UI Challenge 011

Briefing: Design a Flash Message with both the outcome for an error and success.

Solution: Flash messages in minimalistic way

Appreciate your feedback!

Posted on Jun 18, 2021
