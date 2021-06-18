Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Martin Látal

Something SUS happened here | Among Us 3D

Something SUS happened here | Among Us 3D render 3d illustration 3d art blender sci-fi illustration 3d game among us
Finally got the time to create this Among Us scene I had in my mind for some time. Although it's kinda simple scene, it took me quite time to learn all the stuff in Blender. 😅

I'm gonna be happy for any feedback! ❤

Posted on Jun 18, 2021
