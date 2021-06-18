David Salmon

Daily UI - #059 - Background Pattern

Daily UI - #059 - Background Pattern dailyui
For today's challenge I created a very simple cherry illustration and then looped it in a slightly uneven background pattern.

Posted on Jun 18, 2021
