The way music cover art

The way music cover art music illustration design cover arts album covers typography music cover art
This was a music cover art prototype 2, for the song named 'The way' which was sang by a Tanzanian musician named Mac.B, the song is about the various difficult decisions that the author passes through in his journey through life.
On this prototype, the face of the author, who is also the singer is seen clearly as he is singing to a mic.

