PORTFOLIO VOL. 1

Complete project in my Behance.
EN
Throughout the pages of this book I have gathered all those projects I carried out during my time at the Master in Visual Design at La Gauss Design School. These have been grouped into different sections, according to the specific discipline to which they belong: editorial design, branding, packaging, posters, UX/UI and illustration.
ES
A lo largo de las páginas de este libro reúno todos aquellos proyectos llevados a cabo durante mi paso por el Máster en Diseño Visual en la Escuela de Diseño La Gauss. Estos se encuentran agrupados en distintos apartados según la disciplina concreta a la que pertenecen: diseño editorial, branding, packaging, cartelería, UX/UI e ilustración.