Dashboard Cards

Dashboard Cards figma reporting statistics app finance flat minimal fintech hr clean b2b saas web app web cards ui cards admin ui dashboard
Hey everyone 👋
These are some of the dashboard components for Panther customers for a simple overview of their remote teams, payroll, and getting to know the product.

Still crushing on that burgundy colour combo tho 🛢😅

Like the flag icons? 🇲🇰
Head over to https://flagpack.xyz and grab a Figma or Sketch file for your next project!

About Panther
How remote teams hire anyone, anywhere.
Panther takes care of your teams' global payroll, benefits, taxes, compliance and more — so you don't have to.
www.panther.co

Head of Product at Panther
