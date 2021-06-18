Dashboard Cards

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hey everyone 👋
These are some of the dashboard components for Panther customers for a simple overview of their remote teams, payroll, and getting to know the product.
Still crushing on that burgundy colour combo tho 🛢😅
Like the flag icons? 🇲🇰
Head over to https://flagpack.xyz and grab a Figma or Sketch file for your next project!
About Panther
How remote teams hire anyone, anywhere.
Panther takes care of your teams' global payroll, benefits, taxes, compliance and more — so you don't have to.
www.panther.co