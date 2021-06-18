🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
DAY 42
Someone's danger to someone is fun. If we implement a little of it in art, we can achieve fantastic results.
💜
Mark Rise
p.s.
Inspired by great artists, I decided to start with the Daily Art project. If we want to live our dream, we need to work on it daily. This is my dream, to enjoy art. Every single day.
Find out more here: www.markrise.art
Flat Design Vector Character Illustration, Simple 2D Drawing