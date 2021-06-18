DAY 42

Someone's danger to someone is fun. If we implement a little of it in art, we can achieve fantastic results.

💜

Mark Rise

p.s.

Inspired by great artists, I decided to start with the Daily Art project. If we want to live our dream, we need to work on it daily. This is my dream, to enjoy art. Every single day.

Find out more here: www.markrise.art

Flat Design Vector Character Illustration, Simple 2D Drawing