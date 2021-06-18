Flat & Fluid (030)

🔈 Sound_ON⠀

👉 Swipe to view poster

New Bolden Ventures visual language ✨ New website. I continue the series with the publication of @BoldenVentures. Kinetic typography animation v2.

What is flat and fluid? Think of us more like a hive — a distributed team of non-hierarchical members with the ability to constantly adapt to a changing global landscape. We are visionaries and holistic pioneers.

Link for AWWWARDS

Link for Behance Presentation

More my motion design artworks your can see at my

Instagram | Foundation | TryShowTime

😍 Don't forget to like

Stay tuned

Twitter | Instagram | Behance

Have a nice day!