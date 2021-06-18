🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Flat & Fluid (030)
New Bolden Ventures visual language ✨ New website. I continue the series with the publication of @BoldenVentures. Kinetic typography animation v2.
What is flat and fluid? Think of us more like a hive — a distributed team of non-hierarchical members with the ability to constantly adapt to a changing global landscape. We are visionaries and holistic pioneers.
