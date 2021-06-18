Christopher Gaspar Msigwa

The way music cover art

The way music cover art album covers cover arts music design typography music cover art
This was a music cover art prototype 1, for the song named 'The way' which was sang by a Tanzanian musician named Mac.B, the song is about the various difficult decisions that the author passes through in his journey through life.

Posted on Jun 18, 2021
