While the world is patiently waiting to be able to travel again, our design team created a website concept for the travel industry. Here's our vision of a travel agency website.

The shot shows the home page of the travel agency. It features the tour search section, the recommended tour section, a selection of popular hotels, and a couple of blog articles.

We picked a neutral color scheme using black, white, and grey to put the focus on the pictures illustrating the destinations, sights of interest, hotels, and beautiful nature.

This website concept offers quick access to the tour search system, recommends tours and hotels based on the user community preferences, and gives real-life pictures to attract users' attention.

What are your thoughts about our concept?