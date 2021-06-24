🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
💌 Have a project idea? We are available for new projects
info@ronasit.com | Telegram | WhatsApp | Facebook | Linkedin | Website
While the world is patiently waiting to be able to travel again, our design team created a website concept for the travel industry. Here's our vision of a travel agency website.
The shot shows the home page of the travel agency. It features the tour search section, the recommended tour section, a selection of popular hotels, and a couple of blog articles.
We picked a neutral color scheme using black, white, and grey to put the focus on the pictures illustrating the destinations, sights of interest, hotels, and beautiful nature.
This website concept offers quick access to the tour search system, recommends tours and hotels based on the user community preferences, and gives real-life pictures to attract users' attention.
What are your thoughts about our concept?
Why are you reporting this shot?
Please visit our Help Center for instructions on reporting Trademark or Copyright violations.