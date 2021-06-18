I was commissioned by Scientific American to create a full page illustration for a neuroscience article entitled ‘The Brain Electric’.

The author Christof Koch talks about how electrodes that stimulate the brain reveal the consciousness of human experience.

One of the evoked conscious experiences given as an example is heading towards a storm over a hill, considering how you will get through it. I felt there was a parallel between this scene and electricity stimulating the brain.

You can see the project here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/121774863/Scientific-American-The-Brain-Electric

A huge thanks to art director Michael Mrak.

© Zara Picken 2021 www.zarapicken.com