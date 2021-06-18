Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Raw UX

Financial Institution App

Raw UX
Raw UX
Hire Me
  • Save
Financial Institution App modern card credit card exchange financial banking finance bank clean xd product design minimal app adobe xd
Download color palette

Financial Institution App for a virtual bank startup.

Let me know what do you think of the design.

Raw UX
Raw UX
Creating meaningful experiences through design
Hire Me

More by Raw UX

View profile
    • Like