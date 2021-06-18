Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
crecias

Resume Builder

crecias
crecias
  • Save
Resume Builder app ux
Download color palette

This is an easy-to-use resume builder mobile application. The app offers multiple templates which a use can choose from and build their professional CV and land their future Job.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 18, 2021
crecias
crecias
Like