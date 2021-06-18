Orel Tamari

OD- A Streaming service for TV Show & Movies (Pride Version)

Orel Tamari
Orel Tamari
  • Save
OD- A Streaming service for TV Show & Movies (Pride Version) gay lgbt adobe xd xd design streaming service app ui design pride
Download color palette

Hi Everyone 👋
Today, I'll share with you my new UI Design for Pride Month- A Streaming Service for TV Shows & Movies. I'd love your opinion 😊

View all tags
Posted on Jun 18, 2021
Orel Tamari
Orel Tamari

More by Orel Tamari

View profile
    • Like