Dmitry Lauretsky
Ronas IT | UI/UX Team

Medical Diagnosis Dashboard Design

Dmitry Lauretsky
Ronas IT | UI/UX Team
Dmitry Lauretsky for Ronas IT | UI/UX Team
Digital solutions are actively coming into the healthcare field. As an idea, we thought about a hospital app that has a personalized dashboard for every patient. Here's a concept of such a dashboard.

The dashboard has a menu panel on the left side, and profile info with scheduled appointments on the right side. In the center, it has the user's health stats and information charts that visualize the stats.

We used a rather neutral color scheme with blue shades. It's well-balanced with a few accenting interface touches. The colors, as well as the page structure, help users to understand the provided information quicker. This is vital for information-providing products and monitoring services.

What do you think about our work?

Ronas IT | UI/UX Team
Ronas IT | UI/UX Team
