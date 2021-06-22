Medical Diagnosis Dashboard Design

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
💌 Have a project idea? We are available for new projects
info@ronasit.com | Telegram | WhatsApp | Facebook | Linkedin | Website
Digital solutions are actively coming into the healthcare field. As an idea, we thought about a hospital app that has a personalized dashboard for every patient. Here's a concept of such a dashboard.
The dashboard has a menu panel on the left side, and profile info with scheduled appointments on the right side. In the center, it has the user's health stats and information charts that visualize the stats.
We used a rather neutral color scheme with blue shades. It's well-balanced with a few accenting interface touches. The colors, as well as the page structure, help users to understand the provided information quicker. This is vital for information-providing products and monitoring services.
What do you think about our work?