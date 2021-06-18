Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Revendeva

Beijing

Revendeva
Revendeva
Hire Me
  • Save
Beijing landmark iconicbuilding cina beijing ux branding logo ui design vector illustration assets
Download color palette

Hello guys, this illustration is one of iconic building in Beijing (Cina). This is one of my favourite illustration I made for "Rihlah" Boardgame assets.

Revendeva
Revendeva
UI, Illustration, Branding, & Visual Designer
Hire Me

More by Revendeva

View profile
    • Like