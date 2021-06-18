Joyanto Joy

Feminine Business Card Design

Joyanto Joy
Joyanto Joy
  • Save
Feminine Business Card Design elegant business card invitation card design greeting card design envelope design letterhead design packaging feminine business card parlour logo spa logo beauty logo feminine logo fashion logo business card design business card brand identity branding brand design logo design logo
Download color palette

Brand Name: CRISTIANA Beauty Spa
=============================
It's a feminine fashion and beauty related business. It's also a spa. I have made the branding the of this organization. I have tried to make the logo modern but in vintage shape.

-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
#logo #logo_design #vintage_logo #vintage_shape #modern_logo #feminine_logo #fashion_logo #beauty_logo #spa_logo #parlour_logo #saloon_logo #packaging #envelope_design #letterhead_design #business_card_design #invitation_card_desgin

Joyanto Joy
Joyanto Joy

More by Joyanto Joy

View profile
    • Like