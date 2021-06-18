Feminine Business Card Design

Brand Name: CRISTIANA Beauty Spa

=============================

It's a feminine fashion and beauty related business. It's also a spa. I have made the branding the of this organization. I have tried to make the logo modern but in vintage shape.

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

#logo #logo_design #vintage_logo #vintage_shape #modern_logo #feminine_logo #fashion_logo #beauty_logo #spa_logo #parlour_logo #saloon_logo #packaging #envelope_design #letterhead_design #business_card_design #invitation_card_desgin