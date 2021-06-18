Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Andrii Kovalchuk

Analytics logo

Andrii Kovalchuk
Andrii Kovalchuk
  • Save
Analytics logo design minimalistic sign mark minimalism creative elegant simple modern p typography letter unused sale brand branding logotype logo
Download color palette

Mark with letter P and diagram

Andrii Kovalchuk
Andrii Kovalchuk

More by Andrii Kovalchuk

View profile
    • Like