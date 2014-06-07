Winston Scully

Coding

Coding coding hand lettering typography lettering website type
So I've been coding for the past few weeks working on my website. Very excited to show you guys the finished product. My goal is to be finished by the end of June, and I'm mostly on schedule.

Posted on Jun 7, 2014
